In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.