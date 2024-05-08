HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Fzs 25
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1360 mm
Height
1075 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm795 mm
Width
800 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,59110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6583,546

