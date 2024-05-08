HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Fz-fi v3
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1770 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1330 mm
Height
1075 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm790 mm
Width
800 mm780 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy( Lubrication system - Wet sump ), ECO indicator
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,5917,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6582,854

