HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDual 100 vs VXL 150

Okinawa Dual 100 vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Vxl 150
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Height
1075 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm770 mm
Width
800 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
4,5914,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6583,483

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Tata Punch has been ruling the Indian passenger vehicle for two consecutive months now
    Tata Punch becomes India's favourite car in April, registers soaring sales
    8 May 2024
    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback in new avatar soon.
    Endeavour to Mustang Mach-E: Five Ford cars we would like to see in India
    8 Mar 2024
    The new Tata Ace EV 1000 packs a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor with a payload of one tonne and a range of 161 km on a single charge
    Tata Ace EV 1000 electric cargo vehicle launched, promises a range of 161 km
    11 May 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
    9 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    View all
     