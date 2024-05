mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.

Dual 100 vs SXL 150 Comparison