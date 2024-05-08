HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Sxl 125
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Height
1075 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm770 mm
Width
800 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,5913,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6583,254

