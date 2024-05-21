HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual 100 up to 110-120 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dual 100 vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Dost
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1770 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Height
1075 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5914,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6582,301

