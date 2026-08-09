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Okinawa Dual 100 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Okinawa Dual 100 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Intruder
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Dual 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Model Name View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1770 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1405 mm
Height
1075 mm1095 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm740 mm
Width
800 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Tyre Type
Front :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/90-12Tubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
129 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologySwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
7 degrees-
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
4,5918,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6583,202

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