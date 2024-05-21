In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual 100 up to 110-120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Dual 100 vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual 100
|Buzz
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|110-120 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.