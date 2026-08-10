In 2026 Okinawa Dual 100 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Dual 100 up to 129 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Dual 100 vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual 100
|Elite
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|129 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.12 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
|8 Hrs.