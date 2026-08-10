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Okinawa Dual 100 vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Okinawa Dual 100 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Dual 100 up to 129 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Dual 100 vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Elite
BrandOkinawaPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh-
Charging Time5-6 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Length
1770 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Height
1075 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Front :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/90-12-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
129 km220 km
Max Speed
60 kmph80 kmph
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionHydraulic damping
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
7 degrees30 degree
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloySwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5914,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6582,892

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