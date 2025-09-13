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Okaya EV Motofaast vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Motofaast vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast Roadster
BrandOkaya EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge-
Mileage-29.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAtomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Motofaast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
110-130 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph120 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded Dual shocks
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
15 degree-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Display
7-Inch-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Battery Type
Fixed -
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,4282,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,9991,93,565
RTO
015,485
Insurance
4,42911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0824,750

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