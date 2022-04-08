Saved Articles

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9991,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,919

