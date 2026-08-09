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Okaya EV Motofaast vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Motofaast vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast R15 v4
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAtomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Motofaast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
110-130 km495 km
Max Speed
70 kmph140 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
15 degree-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Display
7-InchYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Battery Type
Fixed -
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,4281,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,9991,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
4,42911,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0824,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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