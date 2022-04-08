In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours.
Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge.
The MT-15 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
