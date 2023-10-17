In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
