Okaya EV Motofaast vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9991,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9991,04,700
RTO
08,909
Insurance
06,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9442,642

