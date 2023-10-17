In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less