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Okaya EV Motofaast vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Motofaast vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast Fzs 25
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAtomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
110-130 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded 7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
15 degree-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Display
7-InchYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Battery Type
Fixed -
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,4281,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,42910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0823,546

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