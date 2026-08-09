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HomeCompare BikesMotofaast vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Motofaast vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandOkaya EVVespa
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAtomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Motofaast Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
110-130 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
15 degree-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Display
7-Inch-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Battery Type
Fixed Lead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,4281,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,9991,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
4,4297,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0823,516

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