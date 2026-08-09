In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Motofaast vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Motofaast
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|110-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Atomatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-