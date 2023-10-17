In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less