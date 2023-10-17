Saved Articles

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9991,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9991,34,827
RTO
010,786
Insurance
07,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,289

