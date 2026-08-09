In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Motofaast vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Motofaast
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|110-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Atomatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-