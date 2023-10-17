Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMotofaast vs Scram 411

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9992,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9992,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
017,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9445,107

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes