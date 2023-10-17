In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Okaya EV Motofaast or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less