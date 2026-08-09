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HomeCompare BikesMotofaast vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Motofaast or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Motofaast has a range of up to 110-130 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Motofaast vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandOkaya EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAtomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Motofaast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Speedometer
Right Side View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
110-130 km450 km
Max Speed
70 kmph138 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2300 W-
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
15 degree-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Display
7-Inch-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Battery Type
Fixed -
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,4282,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,9992,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
4,42920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0825,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
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