In 2024 Okaya EV Motofaast or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Okaya EV Motofaast or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Motofaast up to 110-130 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less