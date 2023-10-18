In 2024 Okaya EV Motofaast or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Motofaast up to 110-130 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Motofaast vs Okhi90 Comparison