HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMotofaast vs Okhi90

Okaya EV Motofaast vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Okaya EV Motofaast or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Motofaast Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Motofaast up to 110-130 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Motofaast vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Motofaast Okhi90
BrandOkaya EVOkinawa
Price₹ 1.54 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range110-130 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hours5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP65
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2300 W3.8 kW
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & SportsHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded -
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours5-6 Hrs.
Music Control
Yes-
Roadside Assistance
YesYes
Gradeability
15 degree12 Degree
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Display
7-InchYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh3.6 kWh
Battery Type
Fixed -
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,4471,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,4751,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
4,9726,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4274,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okaya Motofaast will be offered in seven colour options - Cyan, Rusty Orange, Red, White , Silver, Matt green, and Black.
    Okaya Motofaast launched at 1.37 lakh with 110 km of range
    18 Oct 2023
    Okinawa Okhi 90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch today: Price expectations
    24 Mar 2022
    Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
    21 Mar 2022
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya EV teases new electric scooter with 120 km of range. Pre-bookings open
    6 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     