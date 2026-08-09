In 2026 Okaya EV Freedum or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Freedum vs Zest 110 Comparison