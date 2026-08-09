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HomeCompare BikesFreedum vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Okaya EV Freedum vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Okaya EV Freedum or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Freedum vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freedum Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandOkaya EVTVS
Price₹ 69,999₹ 73,340
Range70-75 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Freedum Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Left Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm150 mm
Length
1280 mm1834 mm
Height
710 mm1115 mm
Width
710 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsSheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-75 Km-
Max Speed
25 kmph78 kmph
Continuous Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Chassis
Steel WheelsHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Riding Modes
Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Sport Riding ModeEconometer Parking Brake
Geo Fencing
No-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Display
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,6016,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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