Okaya EV Freedum vs Ola Electric S1 X

In 2023 Okaya EV Freedum or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
11
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w6000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,99893,925
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90089,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5583,926
Accessories Charges
3,5400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8052,018

