In 2024 Okaya EV Freedum or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at 74,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Freedum up to 75 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.