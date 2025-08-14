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HomeCompare BikesFerrato Disruptor vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandOkaya EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range109 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
109 km337.5 km
Max Speed
95 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
6.37 kW29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My Vehicle-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,6682,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,9991,95,345
RTO
12,39915,627
Insurance
20,27011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0334,792

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