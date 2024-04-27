HT Auto
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Yzf r15 v3
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
6.37 kW18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehicleAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1281,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
6,12910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5703,919

