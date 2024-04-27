HT Auto
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor R15 v4
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
6.37 kW18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehiclePosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1282,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
6,12911,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,470

