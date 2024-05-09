HT Auto
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Mt-15 v2
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
6.37 kW18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehicleY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1281,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,67,700
RTO
013,416
Insurance
6,12911,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

