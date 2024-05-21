In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|129 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-