Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Vxl 150
BrandOkaya EVVespa
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
6.37 kW10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehicleAir Filter ( Paper Type )
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1281,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
6,1294,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5703,483

