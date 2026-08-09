In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Intruder
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|109 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-