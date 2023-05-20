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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Gixxer sf 250
BrandOkaya EVSuzuki
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range109 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
109 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
6.37 kW27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.37 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My Vehicle-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,6682,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,9991,89,768
RTO
12,39915,181
Insurance
20,27011,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0334,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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