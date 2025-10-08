In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|109 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-