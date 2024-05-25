In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Scram 411 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Scram 411
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|Range
|129 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-