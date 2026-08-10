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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ferrato Disruptor up to 109 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Elite
BrandOkaya EVPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range109 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.8 Hrs.

Filters
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
109 km220 km
Max Speed
95 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
6.37 kW-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6.37 kW1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degrees30 degree
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehicleSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,6681,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,9991,29,999
RTO
12,3990
Insurance
20,2704,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0332,892

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