In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ferrato Disruptor up to 109 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Elite
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|109 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|8 Hrs.