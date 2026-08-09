In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2T or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Faast F2T vs VXL 125 Comparison