In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2T or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Faast F2T vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2t
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|80-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-