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Okaya EV Faast F2T vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2T or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Faast F2T vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2t Avenis
BrandOkaya EVSuzuki
Price₹ 89,999₹ 83,793
Range80-85 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
Faast F2T
Okaya EV Faast F2T
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Faast F2T Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
80-85 Km-
Max Speed
75 Kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedSwing Arm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Digital Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
DigitalYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,9251,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99983,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
3,9266,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0182,152

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