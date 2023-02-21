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HomeCompare BikesFaast F2F vs FZ-FI V3

Okaya EV Faast F2F vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Faast F2F vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2f Fz-fi v3
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Faast F2F
Okaya EV Faast F2F
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Faast F2F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70-80 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph115 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded hydraulic Shock Absorber7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Battery Position - Underseat VT, Drive Mode - Eco, City & Sports, Cluster - Digital, Wheels Lock, Parking Mode - With Lever, Energy - 2.2 KWhECO Indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,7631,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
3,7648,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8002,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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