In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Faast F2F vs Notte125 Comparison