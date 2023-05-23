In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2F up to 70-80 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Faast F2F vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2f
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 83,999
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.