Okaya EV Faast F2F vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2F up to 70-80 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Faast F2F vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2f Mitra
BrandOkaya EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 83,999₹ 73,999
Range70-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Faast F2F
Okaya EV Faast F2F
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
800 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree10 degree
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Battery Position - Underseat VT, Drive Mode - Eco, City & Sports, Cluster - Digital, Wheels Lock, Parking Mode - With Lever, Energy - 2.2 KWh-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
No-
Display
DigitalYes
Battery Warranty
2 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,40882,026
Ex-Showroom Price
83,99973,999
RTO
1,5005,919
Insurance
4,9092,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9431,763

