In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Faast F2F vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2f
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-