In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2F or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2F up to 70-80 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Faast F2F vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2f
|Buzz
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 83,999
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.