In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs FZS 25 Comparison