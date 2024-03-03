In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Faast F2B vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2b Fascino 125 Brand Okaya EV Yamaha Price ₹ 94,999 ₹ 80,100 Range 80-85 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -