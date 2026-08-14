In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2b
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|80-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-