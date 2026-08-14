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HomeCompare BikesFaast F2B vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Okaya EV Faast F2B vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2b Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandOkaya EVVespa
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range80-85 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80 Km-
Max Speed
75 Kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,9251,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
3,9263,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0183,254

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